Report: Russell Westbrook hasn’t requested trade from Lakers

Despite all of the drama that is reportedly taking place behind the scenes, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has still not requested a trade.

“Multiple sources with knowledge of the thinking of Westbrook and the Lakers told The Times that Westbrook has never requested to be traded,” Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported. “Earlier this offseason, he opted in to the final year of his contract, which will pay him $47 million this coming season.”

It may be surprising given some of the recent rumors that have enveloped the team. However, it does not really appear as though Westbrook really needs to request a trade anyways. The team already seems to be doing all it can to find a trade partner to take on Westbrook.

Westbrook could end up being involved in a deal with future draft picks for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Though the two teams have discussed a trade, an agreement has not yet been made.

At the moment, it appears as though the sticking point in a potential deal is related to how many future first-round draft picks the Lakers would have to send over in order to acquire Irving.

Westbrook’s fall from grace in recent years has been hard and swift. He was once considered among the best players in the league.

These days, he is widely considered to be a detriment to his team’s overall success. He could potentially change that narrative if he were more willing to change his ball-dominant style of play, but such a change seems impossible for him to make.

So, while he could request a trade at any time in the coming days and weeks, it wouldn’t change much. It seems the Lakers will continue working to find a trade for Westbrook until one gets done.