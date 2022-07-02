Report: Lakers and Nets inching closer to finalizing Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap

Though it appeared that all hope of Kyrie Irving joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason was lost when the polarizing star opted into his player option with the Brooklyn Nets, a lot has changed since then.

Most notably, Irving’s current teammate Kevin Durant recently demanded a trade. It has clearly forced the Nets’ front office to completely re-evaluate what it is going to do this summer.

According to a recent report, it seems the team may be open a deal involving Irving and Russell Westbrook. Previously, a deal revolving around the two stars seemed highly unlikely.

“The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported. “There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said.”

Haynes added that the current sticking points in the deal appear to be draft compensation that the Nets would get along with whether or not the Nets will include shooting guard Joe Harris in the deal.

Truthfully, the Lakers getting Irving and Harris in a deal including Westbrook and draft picks would likely be seen as a huge win.

Irving has a proven track record of being able to play masterfully alongside Lakers star LeBron James. After all, the two led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a title in 2016.

Moreover, Harris would be a great addition thanks to his ability to shoot the 3-ball impressively well. Though his contract may not be ideal, his 43.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc would help the Lakers offense in a huge way.

Only time will tell if the Lakers can get this done.