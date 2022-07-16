Report: Many Lakers members admitted scene at Summer League between LeBron and Russ was ‘awkward and tense’

For a while, the Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been trying to part ways with star point guard Russell Westbrook.

Moreover, superstar LeBron James seems to be one individual within the Lakers organization that is pushing for such a move, as he is reportedly interested in reuniting with Kyrie Irving.

In a recent report, the relationship between James and Westbrook was discussed, and it seems like things have become quite icy recently.

“There was evidence of strain a week ago, when Westbrook attended one of the Lakers’ Summer League games in Las Vegas and sat near the team bench, but did not approach or seem to publicly acknowledge teammate LeBron James in any way,” Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register wrote. “James did not approach Westbrook either, and the two teammates left the game at different times through opposing entrances in Thomas & Mack Arena. This incident came on the heels of widespread reports that James is interested in a reunion with Irving, with whom he won a title with Cleveland in 2016. “The subtext of the chilly scene seemed clear: Several people within the Lakers organization acknowledged it was an awkward and tense moment between its two most high-profile superstars, sources told Southern California News Group.”

If things really are as chilly as they seem between James and Westbrook, the Lakers would be wise to explore as many trade options as possible to try to get the point guard off the roster.

It’s an unfortunate turn of the events for the Lakers. Back when they acquired Westbrook via trade just one summer ago, many believed that the star trio of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis could win an NBA championship together.

What transpired instead was one of the most disappointing seasons for the franchise in recent memory. Now, the Lakers will have to find a way to right those wrongs if they want to be competitive in the upcoming campaign.