The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly continue to try to find a trade partner willing to take star point guard Russell Westbrook off their hands.

In recent weeks, it has appeared that the team most likely to do so would be the Brooklyn Nets. There have been numerous rumors linking the Lakers and Nets in a potential deal that would send Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for guard Kyrie Irving.

However, a recent report indicates that there is doubt within the NBA that the Nets would accept Westbrook at all. According to the report, the Nets are believed to have “no interest” in the former MVP.

“That said, there is plenty of doubt around the NBA whether the Nets would take back Westbrook in an Irving deal,” Sam Amico wrote in Hoops Wire. “In fact, it is believed the Nets have no interest in Westbrook at all — as a member of the team, or as a buyout candidate.”

Over the course of several seasons, Westbrook has gone from a player thought to be one of the best guards in the league to a player seen as a negative asset. It seems there is basically no trade market for him at the moment.

That is tough news for a Lakers franchise that is desperate to turn things around after a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Though those numbers may lead one to believe that Westbrook had a solid season, fans who watched the Lakers play regularly know that he was often a detriment to the team while on the court.

The rumors coming out of L.A. regarding Westbrook at the moment are quite confusing.

However if there is one constant from one rumor to the next it is that the partnership between the former MVP and the storied franchise has not gone at all as planned.