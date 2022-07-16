For the last several weeks, one of the biggest rumors in the NBA has been the one linking the Los Angeles Lakers to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

At one point, it looked like a deal was imminent, but talks have seemingly stalled lately. However, that does not mean that powerful names within the Lakers organization are not still pushing for a deal.

According to a recent report, there are “strong” beliefs throughout NBA circles that the Lakers’ biggest stars have been pushing for a deal. As far as Lakers fans know, that can really only refer to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Still, the relationship between the Lakers and [Russell] Westbrook has looked severely strained this offseason,” Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times wrote. “He attended the Lakers’ summer league opener in Las Vegas, but he and LeBron James, who was also there, didn’t speak — a stark contrast to their time together last summer. “The awkwardness was noted throughout NBA circles, with strong beliefs that the Lakers’ biggest stars have been pushing for the team to trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.”

Thus far, the Lakers seem like the only real option for Irving if he does indeed want to leave the Nets. However, it is not altogether clear whether or not he wants to leave the team.

Irving recently posted a couple of images to his Instagram of two different fans wearing his No. 11 jersey. It’s unclear what the message behind the posts was or if there was a message at all.

What is clear is that the Lakers have an increasingly untenable situation on their hands when it comes to Westbrook. Swapping him for Irving would be a great way to put an end to his time in L.A. Right now, it remains uncertain if the Lakers will be able to get such a deal done.