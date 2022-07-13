Kyrie Irving’s latest social media posts may further hint that he’s not coming to Lakers

For much of the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

First, the Lakers expressed interest when it was unclear if Irving was going to opt into the remaining time left on his deal. When he did decide to opt in, the rumors quieted down.

However, they returned in full force after Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant expressed a desire to be traded by the Nets. The Lakers quickly made it clear again that they were interested in Irving, and at times, a deal has seemed imminent.

No such deal has been as of yet, however, and Irving’s recent post to his Instagram story may leave some Lakers fans wondering if a deal will ever happen.

Irving hopped on Instagram to post a picture of two different fans wearing his No. 11 Nets jersey.

Fans can read into these posts as much as they want, but one thing about Irving should never be forgotten: He loves to troll people on the internet. He has repeatedly used social media throughout his career to create bizarre headlines and leave fans feeling dizzy with confusion.

This could absolutely be the case with these posts.

However, it is also just as possible that Irving is making a post to appeal to Nets fans. They’re surely not having a very fun offseason, as it seems as though the two biggest stars on their team could soon be on the move.

If the last few weeks have been any indication, the remaining offseason is sure to be something of a circus as it relates to the Nets. The only thing that seems certain is that it’s going to be entertaining.