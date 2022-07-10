Lakers insider confirms rumors that Kyrie Irving will be traded to team ‘sooner or later’

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason so far, as they’ve added a few new names.

However, the team hasn’t exactly made any huge splashes yet, and fans can only wonder if that’s going to change soon. Of course, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been frequently linked to the Lakers lately, and if the team were to add him, that would certainly qualify as a blockbuster move.

According to Lakers insider Trevor Lane, the “general consensus” is that Irving will indeed land with the Lakers sooner or later.

“There were some rumors going around that I saw on the Twittersphere that the buzz in summer league was that the deal is going to get done with Kyrie Irving, and I do want to confirm that,” Lane said. “Now, I’m not saying it’s done. I’m not saying it’s definitely happening. But I am saying that the general consensus from everybody that I spoke to out there — and I did talk to a lot of people — the general consensus was that sooner or later, Kyrie Irving will wind up with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

For any Lakers fans hoping to see Irving land with L.A., this is certainly a positive report.

Although Irving is a polarizing person and player, there’s no doubt that he’d provide the Lakers with a huge boost on the court. Talk of another potential Lakers championship would likely begin if the 30-year-old were to join the squad.

He played in just 29 games in the 2021-22 season due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but when was on the floor, he was productive. He averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

It’s no secret that drama has followed the seven-time All-Star throughout his career, and it will be interesting to see if that trend will continue in Los Angeles. Time will tell what his future holds.