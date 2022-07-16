Report: People around league think Jazz trading for Russell Westbrook then buying him out is ‘plausible’

The Los Angeles Lakers badly want to acquire Kyrie Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets reportedly don’t want Russell Westbrook in return.

A third team would be needed in order to acquire Westbrook, which would complicate getting a deal done.

L.A. could instead opt to deal Westbrook in a different deal, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz could be a possible partner in such a trade.

Jake Fischer on what’s new with the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/CKcrSVO92B — Swiderman (@LeSwiderman) July 15, 2022

“If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland of young picks or young players and draft picks, there has been increasing talk around the league about teams wondering if the Jazz would be a potential landing spot for the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook, where they could potentially get Patrick Beverley and other salary back,” said Fischer. “I’m not saying that’s been discussed. I’m not saying it’s likely to happen, but in theory if the Jazz in this rebuild, who just want picks, can get one or two picks from the Lakers to get an expiring contract and buy Russell Westbrook out, it seems like a scenario people around the league believe to at least be plausible.”

The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in Beverley, a veteran guard who could give them reliable 3-point shooting and outstanding point of attack defense on opposing ball-handlers.

Obviously, because of Westbrook’s contract, which will pay him about $47 million this coming season, more players would have to be included by the Jazz to make salaries match under NBA rules.

Sending him to Utah for two or three complementary players would be a huge letdown for Lakers fans after all the Irving rumors that have been circulating for the last few weeks.

Hypothetically, the Jazz could also get involved as a third team in an Irving trade in order to absorb Westbrook, but there is no indication if they would be willing to do so.

L.A. is in a desperate situation, as most feel keeping Westbrook would prevent it from becoming a championship contender again.

In addition, LeBron James in going into the final year of his contract, and there is a chance he will not sign an extension unless the Lakers make a big move, such as landing Irving.