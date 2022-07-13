Report: Patrick Beverley has drawn interest from Lakers and Heat

New Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley has reportedly drawn interest from multiple playoff contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Beverley is a strong candidate to be traded.

“Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate,” Fischer wrote. “The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the [Philadelphia] Sixers’ obvious deep [Houston] Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.”

Beverley, 34, was included in a blockbuster trade that sent Rudy Gobert from the Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz shipped Gobert to the Wolves for Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and tons of draft capital. The massive haul for the French center shifted the landscape of the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently requested a trade. However, following the massive Gobert deal, the Nets will likely want a king’s ransom and more for their superstar forward.

As for Beverley, his trade value is uncertain. In the 2021-22 season, the rugged guard helped lead the Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2018. The veteran averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.2 steals per game last season.

In addition, Beverley started in 54 of the 58 games he played in during the regular season and started in all six of Minnesota’s playoff games, where he collected 11.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The Lakers’ interest in Beverley may be mutual. The guard has stated that he’d love to play with Lakers superstar LeBron James. He’s also said that the Lakers would make the Western Conference Finals under his leadership.

The Heat, meanwhile, are currently trying to add a superstar. Time will tell what the rest of their offseason holds.