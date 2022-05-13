Patrick Beverley says without hesitation that he’d like to play with LeBron James

Not too long ago, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley considered himself a rival of the Los Angeles Lakers when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

But when he was asked which superstar he would like to play with, he mentioned LeBron James.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Beverley is nicknamed “Mr. 94 Feet” for his ability to pressure opposing players as they bring the ball up the court. He has also been a good 3-point shooter for much of his career, although he saw his accuracy dip in that category this season.

Although he has never been a true facilitator, he averaged 4.6 assists per game for the Timberwolves in the 2021-22 regular season.

Beverley is also one of the NBA’s preeminent trash-talkers, and he is often a thorn in the side of the team he is playing against.

If he were to team up with James and play for the Lakers, it would likely have to happen via trade this summer or through free agency following the 2022-23 season.

Beverley is under contract through next season, and with L.A.’s lack of tradable assets, it doesn’t seem likely that the Lakers would use some of them up for someone like him. He would certainly be useful, but many would argue he would not move the needle enough.

Beverley will also be 34 years of age next season, and one of the Lakers’ problems this season was that they had too many players on their roster who were getting up there in age.