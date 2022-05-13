- Patrick Beverley says without hesitation that he’d like to play with LeBron James
- Report: Lakers will ‘definitely have interest’ in Doc Rivers if he’s fired by 76ers
- Report: Frank Vogel interviewed with Charlotte Hornets
- LeBron James echoes Rich Paul’s wise words to Tyrese Maxey
- Report: Lakers have requested permission to interview Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their head-coaching vacancy
- Report: Lakers hoping for ‘Kobe-like retirement game’ when LeBron breaks Kareem’s scoring record next season
- Bill Plaschke: ‘I’ve heard that Phil [Jackson] would like LeBron traded…[and] would like to keep Westbrook’
- Report: LeBron James was the highest-paid athlete in the world over the past year
- Shaquille O’Neal reveals what he hopes Rudy Gobert will gain from their beef with each other
- Here’s what LeBron James believes can make the Lakers ‘super competitive’ next season
Patrick Beverley says without hesitation that he’d like to play with LeBron James
-
- Updated: May 13, 2022
Not too long ago, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley considered himself a rival of the Los Angeles Lakers when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
But when he was asked which superstar he would like to play with, he mentioned LeBron James.
View this post on Instagram
Beverley is nicknamed “Mr. 94 Feet” for his ability to pressure opposing players as they bring the ball up the court. He has also been a good 3-point shooter for much of his career, although he saw his accuracy dip in that category this season.
Although he has never been a true facilitator, he averaged 4.6 assists per game for the Timberwolves in the 2021-22 regular season.
Beverley is also one of the NBA’s preeminent trash-talkers, and he is often a thorn in the side of the team he is playing against.
If he were to team up with James and play for the Lakers, it would likely have to happen via trade this summer or through free agency following the 2022-23 season.
Beverley is under contract through next season, and with L.A.’s lack of tradable assets, it doesn’t seem likely that the Lakers would use some of them up for someone like him. He would certainly be useful, but many would argue he would not move the needle enough.
Beverley will also be 34 years of age next season, and one of the Lakers’ problems this season was that they had too many players on their roster who were getting up there in age.