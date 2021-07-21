Report: LeBron James and Lakers have Chris Paul on list of point guards they want to ‘hunt’ for

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have at least one high-profile player on their offseason wish list, and it’s Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

Superstar LeBron James reportedly also has Paul on his list.

“According to sources, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on the hunt for veteran point guard, and Paul is on the list,” wrote Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated.

Paul is coming off of a devastating loss in the 2021 NBA Finals, and his future remains uncertain. He is not expected to retire, but he may very well decline his player option and become a free agent.

The Lakers are definitely going to need to address the point guard position in the offseason. A lot of key guards are set to hit fee agency for L.A., including 27-year-old Dennis Schroder.

In the 2020-21 season, Schroder didn’t exactly meet expectations, but he was a key contributor nonetheless. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point land.

The Lakers have already been tied to Derrick Rose, and it seems likely that the team will show interest in a variety of other guards throughout the offseason. A good facilitator could make a massive difference for L.A.

The Lakers took an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the organization is looking to ensure that a similar outcome does not occur in the 2021-22 season.