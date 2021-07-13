According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a “difference-making playmaker” to their roster this offseason in order to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis more flexible roles in the frontcourt.

“Word is that the Lakers, on top of their well-chronicled need for more shooting, covet one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center,” wrote Marc Stein in an article posted to his blog.

There are several players who could fill that void for the Lakers. However, it’s currently unclear how the Lakers specifically plan to add such a player.

Moving Davis to the center position could give the Lakers an edge. Some of his best seasons have come with him playing primarily at the center position.

One such example is the 2016-17 campaign. That year, he averaged 28.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. While he has previously expressed his desire to play more at power forward, Davis may need to make some changes if he wants to win a title next season.

As for James, shifting him to power forward could provide a jolt. James has enjoyed some dominant seasons at that position. Moreover, playing at power forward could allow the four-time MVP to extend his prime.

The Lakers will seemingly get creative with their roster adjustments this offseason as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.