- Report: Lakers are ‘serious threat’ to sign Derrick Rose in free agency
- Video: Robert Horry says Hakeem Olajuwon was better than Shaquille O’Neal
- Video: Winnie Harlow reveals exact message Kyle Kuzma sent her on Instagram to get her to respond
- Report: LeBron James makes major change regarding what jersey number he’ll wear for Lakers next season
- Former Lakers champion directs Anthony Davis to ‘get rid’ of trainer and do what ‘iron man’ LeBron James does in offseason
- Latest geotagged data shows LeBron James as the most hated player in America
- Lakers insider believes Andre Drummond will be playing elsewhere unless he’s willing to accept veteran minimum
- Andre Drummond issues noncommittal response when asked if he plans to re-sign with Lakers
- Chris Bosh predicts LeBron James has ‘2 years maybe’ left of playing at very high level
- LeBron James and Nike unveil new signature sneaker to celebrate upcoming release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Report: Lakers are ‘serious threat’ to sign Derrick Rose in free agency
-
- Updated: June 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs after losing their first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Having gotten a head start on their offseason, the Lakers will surely be looking to improve their roster in order to contend once again for a championship.
They are reportedly interested in point guard Derrick Rose, according to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network. Rose is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
“The Knicks would absolutely love to bring (Derrick) Rose back for another year or two,” said an NBA executive to Massey. “He was a perfect fit and Tom Thibodeau would like to keep him on the roster. However, there will be plenty of other suitors, including the Lakers, who will be looking for a new point guard with Dennis Schroder leaving town. L.A. is a serious threat to land Rose.”
Schroder made it clear after the Lakers’ season ended that he intends to return to the team next season. However, it’s unclear whether he will actually be back. Rose would serve as a strong replacement at the guard position.
Rose, 32, is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The University of Memphis product finished third in the 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting and has shown that he can still produce at a high level late in his career.
It’s unknown whether or not Rose would start for the Lakers, but what’s sure is that he would be a valuable contributor for the team.