Report: Lakers target Andre Iguodala reveals final decision on free-agency plans

According to a report, Andre Iguodala plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers were in the mix for the veteran’s services, but he has decided to go elsewhere.

“He told The New York Times that he intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, the franchise with whom he won three N.B.A. championships and in 2015 claimed the finals Most Valuable Player Award,” wrote Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times.

“‘Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?’ Iguodala said, adding: ‘The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.'”

It was reported earlier Friday morning that Iguodala had narrowed his choices down to either the Warriors or Brooklyn Nets. It seems that the Lakers weren’t very close to getting a deal done with him.

Iguodala will now reunite with the organization that helped cement his legacy. During his first stint with the Warriors, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over six seasons.

The veteran has already won three titles there, and he will look to make it four in the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will have to move forward with their already impressive roster. Los Angeles is currently the favorite to win the NBA title next year. If it happens, it will be the team’s second championship in three seasons.