Lakers become 2022 NBA title favorites after agreeing to trade for Russell Westbrook

Oddsmakers believe the Los Angeles Lakers have the best shot of winning the 2022 NBA title following their reported agreement of a trade for superstar guard Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers now hold their own Big 3 of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James, 36, boasted about the new trio while welcoming Westbrook to Los Angeles. The four-time MVP and Davis are reportedly willing to alter their positions to make the dynamic work.

Still, the Lakers will have their work cut out for themselves next year. Other teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the defending champions, and Brooklyn Nets have their own elite trios.

As a matter of fact, the Nets almost knocked off the Bucks in the 2021 postseason without their Big 3 intact. Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden pose significant problems for other teams due to their offensive prowess.

The Lakers could also add former scoring champ Carmelo Anthony.