LeBron James officially welcomes Russell Westbrook to Lakers with jaw-dropping post

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James welcomed newcomer Russell Westbrook to the Purple and Gold.

In the process, James warned the league of the new Big 3 of him, Westbrook and titan Anthony Davis.

On Thursday, the Lakers shook the league by shipping Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Certainly, the Lakers boast one of the best trios in the association. James and Westbrook both have MVP pedigree, while Davis is one of the best big men in the league.

Following the Lakers first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of 2021 postseason, there were reportedly concerns within the Lakers organization about James and Davis’ window being shorter than originally anticipated.

Adding Westbrook to the equation extends the window for the Lakers by a little bit. The guard averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season.

The 32-year-old Westbrook sent a heartfelt message to Wizards fans in the aftermath of the trade.