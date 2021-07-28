Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis suffered some unfortunate injuries last season that somewhat led to the team’s demise in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

As a result, Lakers officials are worried that the window with James and Davis may be tinier than they first imagined.

“The injuries to James and Davis last season were an unwelcome reminder of that much, leading some Lakers officials to worry that this window might be even shorter than they’d originally hoped,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic. “As such, they’re in the process of turning over all the proverbial stones in search of the right piece(s) to return to the NBA’s mountaintop. Their time is now, in other words — again.”

James, 36, went down with a severe ankle injury shortly after All-Star weekend in March.

The injury kept James out of action for several weeks. The four-time champion played in just 45 games last season, the least amount of games he’s ever suited up for in an entire campaign in his career.

While James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 boards per game last season, he didn’t showcase the same explosion and domination in the postseason.

In addition, Davis also missed playing time in the team’s first-round battle versus the Phoenix Suns. The big man suffered a groin injury that forced him to not be at full strength and watch his team from the sidelines.

The lack of sound health led the Lakers to be stomped in six games by the Suns in the 2021 postseason. Davis and James opted not take part in the Tokyo Olympics because of the injures.

The Lakers will be hoping their superstars can be fully healthy for next season as they look to win the franchise’s 18th title.