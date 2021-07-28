- Report: Lakers officials worried LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ window may be shorter than originally anticipated
- Report: Lakers trade for Buddy Hield still most promising scenario, Montrezl Harrell would likely be included in deal
- Report: Lakers are ‘hustling’ to jump into NBA draft lottery
- Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise
- Report: Montrezl Harrell is ‘50-50’ on whether to opt into player option with Lakers
- Report: Lakers tried to trade Kyle Kuzma and No. 22 overall pick to Pacers for No. 13 overall pick and salary filler
- LeBron James shows major respect to Trae Young after he clowns defender and hits epic game-winner in Pro-Am league
- Report: Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook in trade becoming ‘increasingly likely’
- Video: Camp counselor pretends to FaceTime LeBron James as campers hilariously freak out
- DeMar DeRozan’s eye-opening comments about playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Lakers
Report: Lakers officials worried LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ window may be shorter than originally anticipated
-
- Updated: July 28, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis suffered some unfortunate injuries last season that somewhat led to the team’s demise in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
As a result, Lakers officials are worried that the window with James and Davis may be tinier than they first imagined.
“The injuries to James and Davis last season were an unwelcome reminder of that much, leading some Lakers officials to worry that this window might be even shorter than they’d originally hoped,” wrote Sam Amick of The Athletic. “As such, they’re in the process of turning over all the proverbial stones in search of the right piece(s) to return to the NBA’s mountaintop. Their time is now, in other words — again.”
James, 36, went down with a severe ankle injury shortly after All-Star weekend in March.
The injury kept James out of action for several weeks. The four-time champion played in just 45 games last season, the least amount of games he’s ever suited up for in an entire campaign in his career.
While James averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 boards per game last season, he didn’t showcase the same explosion and domination in the postseason.
In addition, Davis also missed playing time in the team’s first-round battle versus the Phoenix Suns. The big man suffered a groin injury that forced him to not be at full strength and watch his team from the sidelines.
The lack of sound health led the Lakers to be stomped in six games by the Suns in the 2021 postseason. Davis and James opted not take part in the Tokyo Olympics because of the injures.
The Lakers will be hoping their superstars can be fully healthy for next season as they look to win the franchise’s 18th title.