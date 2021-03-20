- Report: Lakers ‘appear willing’ to entertain offers for Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Lakers preparing for LeBron James to potentially miss 1 month due to injury
- Video: LeBron James seen on Lakers bench with walking boot on injured ankle
- Markieff Morris takes shot at NBA for making Lakers play ’20-year olds at 12 o’clock in the afternoon’
- Report: Lakers have been involved in ‘some talks’ for guard help before trade deadline
- Report: Lakers make surprising decision on center Damian Jones for rest of 2020-21 season
- Ja Morant and Trae Young send prayers to Lakers superstar LeBron James
- Angry and saddened LeBron James breaks his silence after suffering severe ankle injury
- Solomon Hill responds to those saying he purposely injured LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James expected to be out lengthy period of time after being diagnosed with high ankle sprain
Video: LeBron James suffers gruesome ankle injury during Lakers-Hawks game
-
- Updated: March 20, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a huge blow on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks after superstar LeBron James went down with what appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury.
LeBron James is up after taking a tumble and is limping off the court on his own power. Appeared to be a tweaked right ankle. He went to the sidelines and re-laced his sneakers. We'll see if he stays in the game.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021
James suffered the injury after Hawks forward Solomon Hill ran into his ankle, causing it to invert.
Lebron's ankle 😖 He's still in the game and drilled a 3 lol pic.twitter.com/0kHtIGhSFA
— 🌹🏆 (@RespectDaBeard1) March 20, 2021
The four-time MVP did try to come back to play, but the Lakers had to take a timeout as he was clearly in discomfort.
He is likely done for the night as he exited the game with 10 points and four assists.
The Lakers can ill afford another injury to one of their core players, as they are already without starters Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. They get the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.