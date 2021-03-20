The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a huge blow on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks after superstar LeBron James went down with what appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury.

LeBron James is up after taking a tumble and is limping off the court on his own power. Appeared to be a tweaked right ankle. He went to the sidelines and re-laced his sneakers. We'll see if he stays in the game. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

James suffered the injury after Hawks forward Solomon Hill ran into his ankle, causing it to invert.

Lebron's ankle 😖 He's still in the game and drilled a 3 lol pic.twitter.com/0kHtIGhSFA — 🌹🏆 (@RespectDaBeard1) March 20, 2021

The four-time MVP did try to come back to play, but the Lakers had to take a timeout as he was clearly in discomfort.

He is likely done for the night as he exited the game with 10 points and four assists.

The Lakers can ill afford another injury to one of their core players, as they are already without starters Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. They get the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.