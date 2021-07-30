Russell Westbrook breaks his silence after getting traded from Wizards to Lakers

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired superstar Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

The Lakers newcomer broke his silence on getting traded by issuing the the Wizards a heartfelt message.

Westbrook, 32, is one of the best guards in the league.

The Lakers parted with forward Kyle Kuzma, sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, big man Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Of course, Westbrook is worth the haul. The 2017 MVP collected a ridiculous 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last season for the Wizards.

As a matter of fact, last season wasn’t the first time Westbrook averaged a triple-double. He’s done it numerous times during his career.

The Wizards lost in the first round of the 2021 playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.