Frank Vogel announces which Lakers will play on Wednesday vs. Suns

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered some insight into which players will take court for Wednesday’s preseason game, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook being ruled out again.

The Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns in a road matchup and hope for a more improved look after dropping a 123-97 home decision to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Not playing James and Westbrook and playing Anthony Davis for only 11 minutes vs. the Nets obviously skewed the results of that loss. However, Vogel clearly is more concerned with making sure they are ready for what he hopes will be another long season.

Carmelo Anthony is still in the midst of establishing chemistry with his new Lakers teammates, which helps explain why the 37-year-old will play.

DeAndre Jordan saw 17 minutes of action against the Nets and may be rested since Howard’s appearance on Sunday ended with the veteran being ejected.

The Lakers will begin the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Golden State Warriors.