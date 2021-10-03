- Video: James Harden talks trash to Dwight Howard, baits him into technical foul
- Updated: October 3, 2021
In Sunday’s preseason opener, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard was assessed a technical foul after being trolled by the Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden.
Nets’ James Harden trolls Lakers’ Dwight Howard into a technical foul during a review of a Howard flagrant foul. pic.twitter.com/C4m2DkTPRG
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 3, 2021
Exactly what Harden said to provoke Howard into such an emotional response is unknown, though Howard has been given a healthy share of technicals over the course of his lengthy career.
Given the exhibition status of the contest, Howard’s actions will presumably be forgotten by the time the regular season gets underway later this month.
The Lakers and Nets are strong contenders to win their respective conferences, which would mean that the two teams meet up in the NBA Finals. Harden may try to goad Howard again in that instance, but it’s likely that Howard will make a better effort at controlling his emotions.