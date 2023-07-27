Bronny James’ consulting cardiologist reveals his current condition

The basketball world was shaken to its core on Tuesday when it was reported that Bronny James had collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California on Monday.

James’ father LeBron offered an update on his family on Thursday while thanking people for the support and love they have shown since the news broke.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije, the younger James’ consulting cardiologist, offered an update on the 18-year-old’s condition on Thursday.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” he said. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

It is excellent news for the younger James and his family. His basketball career is now on pause as he looks to recover from the scary incident.

The Sierra Canyon School product recently joined USC and is set to begin his first season of collegiate basketball. For now, it is unknown when and if he will return to the court.

After collapsing, the younger James was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was eventually removed from the facility’s intensive care unit.

The younger James elected to play for the Trojans over schools like the University of Oregon and Ohio State University. The 6-foot-3 guard should play a big role for his team this season if winds up being able to return to the court.

Players like Isaiah Collier, who is also a freshman, and Boogie Ellis, USC’s leading scorer last season, are also expected to play leading roles for the squad.

As for the elder James, he’s gearing up for his 21st season in the NBA and sixth with the Los Angeles Lakers. He would like nothing more than to win the fifth title of his career.

Much talk has been made about the younger and elder James teaming up on the same NBA team sometime in the future, but that isn’t a priority for the time being. All they can do for now is be patient and focus on the youngster’s health.