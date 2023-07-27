LeBron James offers update on family in wake of Bronny’s health scare

Days after his eldest son’s health scare earlier this week, LeBron James is offering his deepest thanks to those who have expressed their love and concern.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of the Lakers superstar, went into cardiac arrest on Monday while practicing on the campus of the University of Southern California. The younger James had previously announced that he would play basketball at the school.

The frightening moment resulted in the news being broadcast across the world after it was announced. The younger James was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and eventually removed from the facility’s intensive care unit.

Even though the younger James has since been listed as being in stable condition, his future in basketball is presently unclear.

Undoubtedly, countless tests will be conducted in the weeks and months ahead. That may help to determine if the possibility of a recurrence of the episode is possible.

At least for now, the elder James is setting aside his dream of playing in the NBA with his eldest son. That dream could put his future with the Lakers in deep jeopardy.

That’s because the younger James could conceivably be selected next year in the 2024 NBA Draft by a different team. In the midst of discussing his dream about playing with him, the elder James noted that he could then play for whatever team selects his son.

The elder James’ current contract includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. If his son ends up being selected by a team other than the Lakers, that could mean the end of the future Hall of Famer’s tenure with the franchise.

After the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in this year’s Western Conference Finals, the elder James hinted at possibly retiring after 20 NBA seasons. That prospect was largely dismissed as simple frustration with the end of the Lakers’ season.

In the wake of the younger James’ health concern, rumors have quickly entered the picture about how it happened. There have also been remarks made that it could cause the younger James to stop playing basketball.

Exactly when the elder James will offer an update on his son’s condition is unclear. Regardless of what ultimately takes place, the elder James’s only current focus is simply being a good father.