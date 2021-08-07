LeBron’s hyped 7-emoji reaction to official formation of Lakers Big 3

The Los Angeles Lakers now officially possess a Big 3, and LeBron James is not hiding his excitement.

The addition of Russell Westbrook to what has already been a dynamic duo in James and Anthony Davis has made the Lakers one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to win next year’s NBA championship.

In addition, L.A. has added wily vets such as Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and James’ close friend Carmelo Anthony. The team also acquired Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk, both of whom are young guards with legs and upside.

James is certainly familiar with the Big 3 concept. His Miami Heat teams several years ago with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh are seen as the first modern “superteam” that was formed mainly through free agency and player empowerment.

When the Akron, Ohio native rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he joined an ascendant Kyrie Irving and an established star in Kevin Love.

Both teams reached the NBA Finals each season their respective trios were together.

The Lakers certainly seem to have a great chance of returning to the championship series this upcoming season and winning their 18th title.