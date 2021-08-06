Report: Lakers falling behind in race for Andre Iguodala

According to a report, the Los Angles Lakers seem to be losing ground in the Andre Iguodala sweepstakes.

🎙 Iggy update: Despite interest from the #Lakers, Andre Igoudala’s current top two are the #Warriors and now the #Nets, league sources say. Brooklyn and Iggy have had “positive communication,” I’m told. Andre – a 3x champ – is enthused by the idea of playing for Steve Nash. 🎙 https://t.co/HpqhezgdA8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 6, 2021

Based on Iguodala’s list of preferred teams, it seems like he is most interested in winning a title. The Lakers would give him a great chance at doing so, but it sounds like he is leaning towards signing a deal with either the Golden State Warriors or Brooklyn Nets.

The 37-year-old is more of a bench piece than anything else at this point in his career, but he still brings a fair amount of value to the table. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Miami Heat and averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 33.0 percent from deep.

Iguodala already has three NBA titles to his name, and he is looking to make it four in the 2021-22 season. If he were to land with Golden State, it would be his second stint with the team. If he were to land with Brooklyn, it would be his first time playing for the Nets.

It will be interesting to monitor whether the Lakers can get back into the mix for him.