Report: Major update offered on Andre Iguodala potentially joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among one of three final choices for forward Andre Iguodala in free agency.

“I’m told 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has narrowed his playing choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers,” The Athletic’s Sham Charania said. “Iguodala would provide either of those three teams a winning presence on the floor, as he’s been a part of three NBA championships with the Warriors dynasty. “Iguodala became a free agent when Miami declined his option for the upcoming season, and now Iguodala will take time to decide on his next NBA destination.”

Last season with the Miami Heat, Iguodala averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.

He struggled with his shot, as he shot just 38.3 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season.

The Lakers have made a flurry of moves this offseason to bring in veterans, and Iguodala would give Los Angeles another versatile defender to add to its rotation.

Iguodala, 37, has made one All-Star appearance in his career and helped the Warriors beat current Lakers star LeBron James in the NBA Finals during James’ time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.