- Report: Lakers to sign Oklahoma shooting guard to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers sign Gonzaga product to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers acquisition of Russell Westbrook ‘could be the end of the Alex Caruso era in Los Angeles’
- LeBron James officially welcomes Russell Westbrook to Lakers with jaw-dropping post
- Lakers insider wouldn’t count out Carmelo Anthony as bench scorer for Lakers
- Russell Westbrook breaks his silence after getting traded from Wizards to Lakers
- Lakers legend shows elation at team acquiring ‘most electric player in the NBA’ Russell Westbrook
- Report: Wizards could target Nets guard after acquiring Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Lakers finalize trade for Russell Westbrook, send huge package to Wizards
- Report: Lakers’ trade for Russell Westbrook being held up due to crucial inclusion
Report: Lakers to sign Oklahoma shooting guard to 2-way contract
-
- Updated: July 29, 2021
While Los Angeles Lakers didn’t take home any players during the 2021 NBA Draft, they have added some talent.
Shortly after the draft, the Lakers agreed to sign guard Austin Reaves.
The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 30, 2021
Reaves has played in two different programs during his collegiate career.
The youngster had a breakout campaign with the University of Oklahoma Sooners last year, though. He collected a career-high 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 per game last season.
The Lakers owned the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft; however, they somewhat reluctantly included it in their package to the Washington Wizards for former MVP Russell Westbrook.
Nonetheless, the Lakers have found a way to sign quality youngsters in the aftermath of the draft. The team is determined to sharpen the roster as it fights to get back into title contention.