Report: Lakers to sign Oklahoma shooting guard to 2-way contract

While Los Angeles Lakers didn’t take home any players during the 2021 NBA Draft, they have added some talent.

Shortly after the draft, the Lakers agreed to sign guard Austin Reaves.

The Lakers have agreed to sign shooting guard Austin Reeves to a two-way contract, according to league sources. He split his college career at Wichita State and Oklahoma. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 30, 2021

Reaves has played in two different programs during his collegiate career.

The youngster had a breakout campaign with the University of Oklahoma Sooners last year, though. He collected a career-high 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 per game last season.

The Lakers owned the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft; however, they somewhat reluctantly included it in their package to the Washington Wizards for former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have found a way to sign quality youngsters in the aftermath of the draft. The team is determined to sharpen the roster as it fights to get back into title contention.