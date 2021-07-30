Report: Lakers to sign Gonzaga product to 2-way contract

Amidst all the excitement around acquiring Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a smaller acquisition as well.

The team has agreed to sign Joel Ayayi from Gonzaga University to a two-way contract.

Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Ayayi is 21 years of age and stands 6-foot-5 while weighing 180 pounds. He has the potential to be a solid scorer and shooter who can also make some plays on the defensive end.

The Lakers have a lack of draft capital. They gave up multiple draft picks to get Anthony Davis two years ago, an additional one for Dennis Schroder last year and yet another one in the Westbrook deal.

Signing prospects and looking to develop them is integral, as the team needs to develop assets moving forward.

As it currently stands, the Lakers have a sizable hole at the wing position and backup forward.