- Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers
- Report: Lakers to sign Oklahoma shooting guard to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers to sign Gonzaga product to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers acquisition of Russell Westbrook ‘could be the end of the Alex Caruso era in Los Angeles’
- LeBron James officially welcomes Russell Westbrook to Lakers with jaw-dropping post
- Lakers insider wouldn’t count out Carmelo Anthony as bench scorer for Lakers
- Russell Westbrook breaks his silence after getting traded from Wizards to Lakers
- Lakers legend shows elation at team acquiring ‘most electric player in the NBA’ Russell Westbrook
- Report: Wizards could target Nets guard after acquiring Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Lakers finalize trade for Russell Westbrook, send huge package to Wizards
Report: Lakers to sign Gonzaga product to 2-way contract
-
- Updated: July 29, 2021
Amidst all the excitement around acquiring Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers have made a smaller acquisition as well.
The team has agreed to sign Joel Ayayi from Gonzaga University to a two-way contract.
Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi has agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021
Ayayi is 21 years of age and stands 6-foot-5 while weighing 180 pounds. He has the potential to be a solid scorer and shooter who can also make some plays on the defensive end.
The Lakers have a lack of draft capital. They gave up multiple draft picks to get Anthony Davis two years ago, an additional one for Dennis Schroder last year and yet another one in the Westbrook deal.
Signing prospects and looking to develop them is integral, as the team needs to develop assets moving forward.
As it currently stands, the Lakers have a sizable hole at the wing position and backup forward.