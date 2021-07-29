Report: Lakers’ trade for Russell Westbrook being held up due to crucial inclusion

While the Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced negotiations to land guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, they are hitting a snag on which draft compensation to offer to finalize a deal.

Discussions toward a completed deal are largely centered on the draft compensation that would return to Wizards in the trade — whether deal includes Lakers 22nd overall pick tonight or perhaps second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/FV78eXb1Wh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

The Lakers currently own the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Ever since the Lakers picked up four-time MVP LeBron James in the summer of 2018, the franchise has dispensed extensive draft capital to maximize its window to compete for titles.

Of course, the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Anthony Davis in 2019 costed the team two first-round picks and one pick swap. As a result, the organization may be being conservative with what it has in its arsenal.

Yet, Westbrook is the type of of transcendent player that is worth giving up significant assets for. The 2017 MVP has averaged a triple-double in four separate seasons in the league.

The veteran has career averages of 23.2 points, 8.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. Westbrook has played on the Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.