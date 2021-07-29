Report: Lakers offering monster package to Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are reportedly “engaged” in discussions regarding a potential blockbuster trade that would send superstar point guard Russell Westbrook to the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a draft pick could all be part of the package heading to the Wizards.

Just in: The Lakers and Wizards are engaged on a trade that would send Russell Westbrook to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook wants a move elsewhere and the Lakers are his preferred destination, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

Lakers and Wizards are in serious talks on a Russell Westbrook trade to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Westbrook has become the Lakers‘ primary focus. He would give them a dynamic playmaker alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

This deal would likely be one of the biggest moves of the offseason in the NBA. With the Lakers looking to add a facilitator, the team has been interested in several players, but the addition of Westbrook would take L.A. to the next level.

In the 2020-21 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game. He is widely regarded as one of the best point guards in basketball.

He would join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, and the Lakers would immediately become threats to win the NBA title in the 2021-22 season. The team seems to be wasting no time in addressing some areas of concern this offseason.

Kuzma, Harrell and Caldwell-Pope would be substantial losses for L.A., but Westbrook would bring a lot of value to the table. It does not sound like the trade is a done deal yet.