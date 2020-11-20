- Report: Lakers showing interest in Marc Gasol
- Updated: November 20, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be busy once NBA free agency gets underway on Friday, with the defending NBA champions potentially looking to make some big moves.
One of those moves could be to address the center position by bringing in Marc Gasol.
According to @ramonashelburne, the Lakers are looking to upgrade the center position, and Marc Gasol has been a name floating around. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dn2xy6pwc2
— Hoopsview (@hoopsview) November 20, 2020
Gasol may not be the dominant force in the paint that he once was with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he remains a valuable asset to any team looking to bolster their frontcourt.
The Lakers will have JaVale McGee back in the fold next season after he chose to exercise his player option for the 2020-21 campaign. However, Dwight Howard wants to get paid in free agency, and Los Angeles may not be willing to do that.
If the Lakers pass on Howard and don’t sign another frontcourt player like Serge Ibaka or Tristan Thompson, the Spanish center makes a lot of sense for Rob Pelinka and company.