The Los Angeles Lakers want to bring back Dwight Howard for another year, but it may depend on how much money Howard demands in a new contract.

Dwight Howard on FA: "I would love to come back and play for the Lakers again. Hopefully, this year, they give me a contract; that's the biggest thing. I don't want to play for free anymore. This year, it was like, 'OK, I'll do whatever.' But I think I've earned… a contract."

Howard had a failed first stint with the Purple and Gold back in the 2012-13 season. Due to a rash of injuries, the team got swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Howard left that summer as a free agent amidst a strained relationship with Kobe Bryant and would soon earn a reputation as a diva.

But when he returned to the team this past season, Howard embraced a much smaller role and showed great leadership on and off the bench.

It was enough to help the Lakers win their 17th NBA championship.

Howard played this past season on a non-guaranteed contract that became guaranteed only by midseason and paid him about $2.5 million.

It will be interesting to see how L.A. weighs its desire to retain Howard with his requested salary and its other needs in free agency.