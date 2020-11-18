- Report: Lakers interested in re-signing Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris
- Updated: November 18, 2020
It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers want to retain a good part of the frontcourt that helped them win the NBA championship last month.
The team has an interest in re-signing backup center Dwight Howard and reserve forward Markieff Morris.
“The Lakers are interested in retaining free agents Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris after both had strong seasons and playoff outings,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.
Howard was signed in July 2019 after former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who was originally signed to be the team’s backup center, suffered an ACL injury and was unable to play for the entire 2019-20 season.
Although many were skeptical that Howard, who had a reputation as a diva, would accept a diminished role, he did just that and was also a positive influence on his teammates.
The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is about to turn 35, but he showed no signs of slowing down during the playoffs.
Morris was obtained on the buyout market late in the season. Although his play was somewhat up and down, he had several postseason games where he got red-hot from 3-point range.
Morris’ size at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, along with his ability to rebound, defend and hit perimeter shots, would help the Lakers’ bid to repeat as world champs next year.