Report: Lakers targeting big man Serge Ibaka in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bolster their roster after winning a title this past season.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers are interested in targeting former Toronto Raptors champion Serge Ibaka.

“One target is Raptors big man Serge Ibaka, according to executives around the league,” Deveney reported.

Ibaka, 31, is actually coming off the best scoring campaign of his career. During the 2019-20 season, the big man averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 boards and 1.4 assists per game.

In addition, he collected 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

It makes total sense why the Lakers have been pursing the veteran, per Deveney.

“From a personnel standpoint, he is exactly the kind of combo big guy that team (the Lakers) needs,” one NBA general manager told Heavy.com. “They have had interest in him before and they will again. When he is healthy he is an excellent spot starter at the 5 (center) and the 4 (power forward). He is as good a bench big guy as there is in the league. He was a really credible 3-point threat last year. If he is willing to accept what the Lakers can afford to give him, I know they would want him.”

Of course, the Lakers secured the 2020 championship with their current roster. They defeated the Miami Heat, who ironically are also showing interest in Ibaka, among other teams.

“The Raptors are still the favorite to keep Ibaka. But if he leaves, he would only do so to have a chance at a championship—teams like the [Boston] Celtics, the [Los Angeles] Clippers, the Heat, the [Dallas] Mavericks and the [Portland] Trail Blazers are among those interested in Ibaka. The Lakers, though, would offer him the best chance at another ring.”

The Lakers cruised through the Western Conference, knocking off all their foes in just five games.

Other teams are expected to enhance their rosters. As a result, the Lakers have to stay fresh and improve on all sides of the floor.