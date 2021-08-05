Report: Lakers showed interest in Lou Williams before he re-signed with Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly were among the teams interested in veteran guard Lou Williams this offseason.

Williams reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million to return to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

The Lakers have added a ton of bench depth this offseason at the guard position with Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington all joining the roster, but Williams would have been another nice addition.

Williams spent some time with the Lakers earlier in his career, averaging 16.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during his time with the team.

Last season, the veteran guard was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers to the Hawks, but he thrived with Atlanta and helped lead it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams finished the year averaging 11.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers could still be in the market for more bench pieces around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis as the offseason continues on.