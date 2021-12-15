- Report: Lakers reached out to 76ers to discuss Ben Simmons trade
- Report: Lakers upgrade Anthony Davis’ status for Wednesday’s contest vs. Mavericks
- Kevin Durant’s hilarious 5-word response to Skip Bayless crowning him while taking a shot at LeBron James
- Report: 2 more Lakers rotation players placed in health and safety protocols
- Stephen A. Smith says Stephen Curry should be in the same conversation as LeBron James and Michael Jordan
- Report: Bronny James believed to have interest in playing at Duke or Ohio State
- Report: Luka Doncic out for Mavericks on Wednesday against Lakers
- Report: Talen Horton-Tucker enters health and safety protocols, could miss multiple games
- Report: 76ers have no interest in trading for Russell Westbrook from Lakers
- Isaiah Thomas: ‘I really believe if the [Rajon] Rondo buyout didn’t happen, you know, I woulda been a Laker’
Report: Lakers reached out to 76ers to discuss Ben Simmons trade
-
- Updated: December 15, 2021
It was previously reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons.
A deal sending Russell Westbrook to the 76ers and Simmons to the Lakers would make some sense financially, but NBA insider Jake Fischer explained earlier this week that Philadelphia is not interested in making that deal.
Fischer recently offered some more insight into the matter.
“The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons,” Fischer said regarding trade calls the Lakers have made involving Westbrook. “… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, ‘We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?’ The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have.”
It still sounds like a deal involving Westbrook and Simmons is unlikely.
However, the Lakers are clearly exploring their options, which is an interesting development. The team’s Big 3 hasn’t produced the results some people were hoping for, and it sounds like L.A. isn’t opposed to making drastic changes as a result.
For now, however, the Lakers’ focus is on the Dallas Mavericks, as those two squads will meet for an intriguing matchup on Wednesday. Luka Doncic will miss the game for Dallas.
A win for the Lakers would give the team three in a row. Of course, if the squad suddenly starts playing at a high level, then L.A. might become reluctant to explore any other trade talks involving Westbrook.