Report: Luka Doncic out for Mavericks on Wednesday against Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will meet on Wednesday for an intriguing matchup.

However, one Dallas’ biggest stars won’t be in action for the contest. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic won’t be able to suit up.

As far as injuries go for the Lakers, Anthony Davis is listed as questionable. LeBron James, meanwhile, is probable.

The Mavericks now say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be out Wednesday against the Lakers. https://t.co/IPT6ExyPY6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 14, 2021

The Mavericks will have a tall task on their hands in trying to get a win without Doncic. The 22-year-old is easily Dallas’ most important player.

So far this season, he’s averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks have played six games this season without Doncic, and they’ve gone 2-4 in those contests. Overall, the team is 14-13 on the year.

As for the Lakers, it sounds like James will likely be able to play, but Davis’ status is obviously up in the air.

L.A. would certainly prefer to have Davis available. The superstar is averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season while shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

The Lakers and Mavericks are in similar positions in the Western Conference standings, so this is a relatively big game for both squads. L.A. will hope to take advantage of the fact that Doncic is out and earn a win in the process.

A victory for the Lakers would mark the team’s third straight. The squad could really use some positive momentum, and a three-game win streak would surely help the cause.