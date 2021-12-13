Report: Lakers expressing interest in Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in two standout players.

It sounds like the Lakers are interested in Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

“The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Simmons, sources said, although it’s unclear how much traction Philadelphia truly has on any move,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If the Lakers were to acquire Simmons, that would certainly be a huge twist. The three-time All-Star is a polarizing player from a talent perspective, but he’s a triple-double threat and elite defender.

A Lakers deal for him would likely be one of the biggest trades of the season in the NBA.

The Lakers are also reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

“Jerami Grant is one of the most sought-after players in a potential trade, with the Lakers and [Portland] Trail Blazers among the teams pursuing the Pistons’ versatile forward, sources said,” wrote Charania.

Grant would be a fascinating addition for L.A. The 27-year-old has shown some huge signs of growth in recent years, and he could provide the Lakers with a big shot in the arm.

This season, Grant is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He’s shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.