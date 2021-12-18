Report: Lakers give optimistic update on ‘structure’ of Anthony Davis’ knee injury

On Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis went down with a scary knee injury in the third quarter.

The injury was termed a knee contusion by the team, but according to one source, there is some reason for hope when it comes to Davis’ prognosis.

Source familiar with Anthony Davis’ left knee injury tells ESPN, “so far all is in good structure, but want to take another image.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

The Lakers came out ice-cold against the Timberwolves, as they couldn’t throw a pea in the ocean and fell behind by nine points at halftime.

L.A. responded with a surge early in the third quarter when they started to get defensive stops and strung together several fast-break opportunities in a row.

Then Davis got hurt, and things quickly turned sour for the Purple and Gold, leading to a 110-92 loss.

The Lakers were already without several players who were placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

As a result, guard Isaiah Thomas, who had been out of the league since last spring, was signed to a 10-day contract to provide the backcourt with some much-needed depth.

L.A. will face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, who have also been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Next week, the Lakers will also have tough games against the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets.