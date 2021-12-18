- Video: Anthony Davis collapses as he tries to go back to locker room on injured knee
Video: Anthony Davis collapses as he tries to go back to locker room on injured knee
- Updated: December 17, 2021
Anthony Davis has been having a rough game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the first half, the Los Angeles Lakers star momentarily left the game with a turned ankle, but he was forced to exit again in the third quarter with a scary knee injury.
Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/MOBSzzrYYJ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2021
The Lakers have been sputtering throughout the contest, struggling to put the ball in the hoop.
They trailed by nine at halftime, and after a brief spurt reduced their deficit, they fell behind by 20 to end the third period.
L.A. is very shorthanded to begin with. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves are all in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
If Davis has to miss any future games, it will be a major disadvantage for the Lakers, as they will face the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets in the coming days.