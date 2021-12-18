Video: Anthony Davis goes down with bad ankle injury in Lakers game vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a bad start against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and to add injury to insult, Anthony Davis was forced to leave the game after rolling his ankle.

Anthony Davis went down holding his ankle before limping to the locker room late in the first quarter. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/k8bpJYL8OF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 18, 2021

L.A. has come out as ice-cold as the weather in Minneapolis. It trailed by seven at the end of the first quarter, although the Timberwolves are struggling almost as much from the field.

The Lakers are currently on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last eight contests.

They will have some tough games coming up against the Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

L.A. is very shorthanded to begin with, as it is without Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley.

All five players are currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.