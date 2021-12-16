Report: Lakers planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning to sign guard Isaiah Thomas.

If LAL – which has full 15 man roster – is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 16, 2021

Thomas, 32, has had trouble finding a permanent home over the last few years.

The point guard has bounced all over the league in recent seasons. As a matter of fact, Thomas briefly played for the Lakers during the 2017-18 campaign.

During his G League debut on Wednesday night, he posted a whopping 42 points on 16-of-30 shooting to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Over the course of his NBA career, Thomas has accumulated averages of 18.1 points and 4.9 assists per game. His best stint came with the Boston Celtics during the 2016-17 season when he put up 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

The Lakers hold a 16-13 record.