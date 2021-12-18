Report: Lakers give official diagnosis on Anthony Davis’ gruesome knee injury vs. Wolves

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis suffered a scary knee injury on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team says he has a left knee contusion.

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis will not return because of a left knee contusion and will undergo further evaluation in Chicago on Saturday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

Davis had recently missed a couple of games due to knee soreness.

It has been a brutal game for L.A. against the Timberwolves. The Lakers fell behind by a sizable margin early, and the deficit grew to over 20 points in the second half.

The Purple and Gold had major problems hitting shots throughout the contest.

The team was already very shorthanded to begin the contest, as it had five players in health and safety protocols.

After a relatively easy schedule to start the season, the Lakers will start to play some legit title contenders in the coming days.

Davis having to miss time is almost the last thing they need right now.