- Report: Lakers give official diagnosis on Anthony Davis’ gruesome knee injury vs. Wolves
- Video: Anthony Davis collapses as he tries to go back to locker room on injured knee
- Video: Patrick Beverley gets T’d up after telling Rajon Rondo he’s too small
- Video: Anthony Davis goes down with bad ankle injury in Lakers game vs. Timberwolves
- Report: Trevor Ariza listed as questionable tonight vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Report: Lakers upgrade Russell Westbrook’s status ahead of game vs. Timberwolves
- Shaquille O’Neal says he ‘crept up to around 415 pounds’ during the pandemic
- Report: NBA referees missed big Russell Westbrook blunder that led to Austin Reeves’ game-winner
- Report: Lakers planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract
- Report: Zach LaVine likely to miss Bulls game vs. Lakers on Sunday
Report: Lakers give official diagnosis on Anthony Davis’ gruesome knee injury vs. Wolves
-
- Updated: December 17, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis suffered a scary knee injury on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team says he has a left knee contusion.
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis will not return because of a left knee contusion and will undergo further evaluation in Chicago on Saturday.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021
Davis had recently missed a couple of games due to knee soreness.
It has been a brutal game for L.A. against the Timberwolves. The Lakers fell behind by a sizable margin early, and the deficit grew to over 20 points in the second half.
The Purple and Gold had major problems hitting shots throughout the contest.
The team was already very shorthanded to begin the contest, as it had five players in health and safety protocols.
After a relatively easy schedule to start the season, the Lakers will start to play some legit title contenders in the coming days.
Davis having to miss time is almost the last thing they need right now.