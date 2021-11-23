- Report: Lakers downgrade Anthony Davis’ status for game vs. Knicks
Report: Lakers downgrade Anthony Davis’ status for game vs. Knicks
- Updated: November 23, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers might be without the services of two superstars on Tuesday.
Big man Anthony Davis has been downgraded to “questionable” for the Lakers’ matchup against the New York Knicks.
Update on the injury report:
Anthony Davis is questionable to play tonight in New York due to flu-like symptoms (non-Covid related).
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 23, 2021
The 28-year-old is dealing with flu-like symptoms. His illness is not related to COVID-19.
Los Angeles is already going to be playing without LeBron James, who is suspended for the game on Tuesday. James received a one-game suspension for hitting Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart in the face during the Lakers’ win on Sunday against the Pistons.
The hit wound up bloodying Stewart’s face. James reportedly attempted to track down Stewart’s phone number after the game in order to apologize for the hit.
With James already out against the Knicks, the Lakers are surely hoping that Davis will be able to play. So far this season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s shooting 52.2 percent from the field.
There is no one like Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/Hmc6u0mTi8
— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 22, 2021
The Lakers have struggled to open up the 2021-22 campaign, as they currently have a record of 9-9. The team has not yet looked like a title contender. Tuesday’s game against the Knicks will be the fourth game of the Lakers’ current five-game road trip.
In his time with the Lakers, Davis has averaged 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. In his first season with L.A., which came during the 2019-20 campaign, he won an NBA title.
Davis is hoping that he and the Lakers can win their second title in a span of three seasons.