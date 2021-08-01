Report: Lakers announce stacked roster for Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers released their roster for the 2021 NBA Summer League on Sunday.

The Lakers announce their summer league roster pic.twitter.com/ZibgggqNSY — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 1, 2021

With the addition of Russell Westbrook, it has already been a monumental offseason for the organization, and the Lakers will now look to find some young diamonds in the rough in the Summer League.

Perhaps the most notable player on the roster is rookie Joel Ayayi. The Lakers signed Ayayi after he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he is going to get a chance to prove himself this summer.

In college, Ayayi played three seasons at Gonzaga University. He was a star there. He averaged 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during his final season at the collegiate level.

Ayayi’s ceiling is high, and L.A. made a good move in rolling the dice on him.

The Lakers also signed undrafted rookie Mac McClung to a deal after the draft concluded. He will get a shot to prove his worth on the summer league team. McClung averaged 15.5 points per game during his final season at Texas Tech University.

It will be interesting to see if any other players on the Summer League roster emerge as potential young stars.