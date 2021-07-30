Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign Mac McClung, a guard out of Texas Tech University, to a contract.

Undrafted Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has agreed to a training camp deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

McClung stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds. He went unselected in Thursday’s NBA draft.

He has the potential to be a decent scorer who is adept at drawing fouls and hitting free throws. McClung also has ample athleticism and can defend pretty well.

After trading most of their draft picks away in the last couple of years in order to upgrade their roster, the Lakers are clearly looking for young prospects they can develop.

Also on Thursday, the team acquired Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves.