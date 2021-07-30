- Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers
- Report: Lakers to sign Oklahoma shooting guard to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers to sign Gonzaga product to 2-way contract
- Report: Lakers acquisition of Russell Westbrook ‘could be the end of the Alex Caruso era in Los Angeles’
- LeBron James officially welcomes Russell Westbrook to Lakers with jaw-dropping post
- Lakers insider wouldn’t count out Carmelo Anthony as bench scorer for Lakers
- Russell Westbrook breaks his silence after getting traded from Wizards to Lakers
- Lakers legend shows elation at team acquiring ‘most electric player in the NBA’ Russell Westbrook
- Report: Wizards could target Nets guard after acquiring Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Lakers finalize trade for Russell Westbrook, send huge package to Wizards
Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers
-
- Updated: July 29, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign Mac McClung, a guard out of Texas Tech University, to a contract.
Undrafted Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has agreed to a training camp deal with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021
McClung stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds. He went unselected in Thursday’s NBA draft.
He has the potential to be a decent scorer who is adept at drawing fouls and hitting free throws. McClung also has ample athleticism and can defend pretty well.
After trading most of their draft picks away in the last couple of years in order to upgrade their roster, the Lakers are clearly looking for young prospects they can develop.
Also on Thursday, the team acquired Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves.