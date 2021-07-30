   Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers - Lakers Daily
Home / Team News / Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers

Report: Mac McClung agrees to training camp deal with Lakers

Mac McClung Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign Mac McClung, a guard out of Texas Tech University, to a contract.

McClung stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds. He went unselected in Thursday’s NBA draft.

He has the potential to be a decent scorer who is adept at drawing fouls and hitting free throws. McClung also has ample athleticism and can defend pretty well.

After trading most of their draft picks away in the last couple of years in order to upgrade their roster, the Lakers are clearly looking for young prospects they can develop.

Also on Thursday, the team acquired Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves.