The Charlotte Hornets attempted to acquire big man Montrezl Harrell from the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline.

“The Hornets made an offer to Los Angeles for Montrezl Harrell while also pursuing Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings, sources said,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Harrell, 27, is in his first season with the Lakers.

The Lakers pried him away from the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason. The Hornets have been showing interest in Harrell for a while.

While the Lakers were reportedly open to moving Harrell, they opted not to trade him before the trade deadline. He has been a huge help with superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James sidelined to injury.

On the season, Harrell is putting up 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The 2020 Sixth Man of the Year has held down the fort with Davis out of action and Marc Gasol struggling to live up to expectations.

The Lakers recently added two-time All Star Andre Drummond, who should provide help to Harrell. The team holds a 30-17 record this season.