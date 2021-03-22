The Charlotte Hornets reportedly are showing interest in Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell has a player option for the 2021-22 season and could decide to enter free agency following this season.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers have been willing to entertain offers.

“The Hornets could find that frontcourt depth in Memphis’ Gorgui Dieng, whom the [Memphis] Grizzlies are looking to move before his contract expires at the end of the season,” Fischer wrote. “Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles’ bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers.”

This season, Harrell is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Lakers. He has appeared in 43 games, making one start and is averaging 24.8 minutes per game.

The Lakers may have been more inclined to trade Harrell if LeBron James and Anthony Davis were healthy, but with both stars out of the lineup, Harrell may have a bigger role in the coming weeks.

The Lakers are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 28-15 record.