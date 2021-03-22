It seems that the Los Angeles Lakers are open to trading big man Montrezl Harrell.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Charlotte Hornets have called about the availability of Harrell.

“Charlotte has also called the Lakers about Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles’ bruising center, sources said, and the reigning champions appear willing to entertain offers,” wrote Fischer.

Harrell, 27, is in his first year with the Lakers.

The 2020 Sixth Man of the year infamously departed the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers in the offseason.

The center is collecting 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest this season. He’s participated in 43 games for the Lakers.

Although the Lakers excitedly welcomed Harrell in the offseason, they could be looking to make some changes due to the ominous injury updates of the last couple weeks.

Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a devastating ankle injury over the weekend. The four-time MVP could miss a month of playing time. In addition, Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is still out of action due to a calf injury.

The Lakers, who hold a 28-15 record, are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.