Report: Lakers release X-ray results on LeBron James’ severe ankle injury
- Updated: March 20, 2021
While X-rays of LeBron James’ injured right ankle were negative, the Los Angeles Lakers and the veteran superstar are still awaiting the results of an MRI on the ankle.
X-rays negative on LeBron James’ right ankle, source tells ESPN. MRI results still pending.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021
James went down in obvious pain from the ankle injury during the second quarter of the Lakers’ Saturday afternoon game against the Atlanta Hawks. His absence from the remainder of the contest no doubt played a part in the Lakers’ 99-94 defeat.
Prior to this new injury, James had been dealing with a nagging issue for months that was related to his left ankle, but had continued to deliver strong play on the court.
The hope for the Lakers and James is that he’s able to get back on the court soon, considering that the team has been dealing with a calf injury to fellow superstar Anthony Davis.
With the loss to the Hawks, the Lakers now have a 28-14 mark on the year and don’t have much time to ponder an immediate future without James. They face the Phoenix Suns in a road matchup on Sunday night.